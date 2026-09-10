Crime, history, and comedy collide in this week’s OTT releases. From uncovering dark secrets to revisiting a chapter of India’s freedom struggle, there’s plenty to suit every mood. Read on to discover what’s worth streaming this week.

OTT Releases This Week: The Revolutionaries, Chumbak & More

1. Ghamasaan

Who doesn’t love a good old chase between law enforcers and dacoits who reign over a region with fear and violence? This action-packed crime thriller, starring Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi, and Rajpal Yadav, delves into themes of moral ambiguity, politics and corruption.

Release Date: September 11, 2026

OTT Platform: ZEE5

2. The Revolutionaries

Not everyone believed that non-violence was the only path to achieving India’s independence, and this series explores that side of the freedom struggle. Based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s novel Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom, the series is set in 1912 and follows the lives, ideals, and sacrifices of four young Indians who rebel against the British Raj.

Release Date: September 11, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Stolen Heartbeats

This drama series explores the ethereal boundary between life and death. Think Endukante Premanta, but with a Hollywood twist. After a woman named Anabel is attacked and left in a coma, her attending nurse, Rafael, discovers that he possesses the mind-boggling ability to hear the supernatural. Together, they must protect Anabel from the people responsible for harming her.

Release Date: September 11, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. The Paper

An official spin-off of The Office, this mockumentary centres on a struggling newspaper company in Ohio called the Toledo Truth-Teller. The series also features the returning character Oscar Martinez. While the first season followed an inexperienced team navigating absurd news stories, the new season is set to explore workplace romance and investigative reporting.

Release Date: September 10, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

5. Chumbak

Privacy is practically non-existent when five families live side by side in Mumbai row houses, where everyone knows everyone else’s business. This comedy series follows the chaos that unfolds as its residents navigate their intertwined lives and get caught up in hilarious antics. Featuring Neena Gupta, Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Bijlani and Sumeet Raghavan, among others, Chumbak promises plenty of laughs.

Release Date: September 10, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Chef Mantra Project K

One of the popular cooking shows is back with a new season, hosted by Suma and director Nandini Reddy. Chef Mantra Project K brings together celebrities with questionable culinary skills as they take on a variety of food-related challenges. It may not be a recipe for disaster, but it certainly promises a generous serving of quick wit, playful banter and entertaining kitchen chaos.

Release Date: September 10, 2026

OTT Platform: Aha

7. Panchanama

When a young boy dies, everyone dismisses it as an accident, except for one police officer who shared a close bond with him. Determined to uncover the truth, he begins an investigation that leads him into a world of crime far more complicated than he had anticipated. Starring Jai Ram and produced by Udhaya Banu, this six-episode series seems like a promising investigative mystery thriller.

Release Date: September 11, 2026

OTT Platform: ZEE5

With mysteries to unravel, and plenty of comedy to enjoy, this week’s OTT releases offer a mix of stories across genres. So, grab your popcorn, settle in and decide which one deserves the first spot on your watchlist!

Also read: 6 Funny Romcom Movies To Watch This Weekend!

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