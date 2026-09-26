Indian Railways Special Trains for This Festive Season

To ease the rush of passengers during Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhat Puja, Indian Railways has decided to run special trains between Charlapalli and Berhampur via Duvvada. Train No.07027 Charlapalli – Brahmapur Special Express will leave from Charlapalli at 3 p.m. on every Friday from October 2 to 27. It will reach Duvvada the next day at 4.13 a.m. and depart at 4.15 a.m. to reach Brahmapur at 11:35 hrs on Saturday. In the return direction, Train No. 07028 Brahmapur – Charlapalli Special Express will leave from Brahmapur at 1 p.m. on Saturdays from October 3 to 28. It will reach Duvvada the same day at 6.40 p.m. and depart at 6:42 p.m. to reach Charlapalli the next day at 7.30.

The train will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Elamanchili, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Naupada, Palasa, Sompeta and Ichhapuram in both directions. This pair of trains will consist of 24 coaches: 2nd AC-03, 3rd AC – 05, sleeper class coaches-10, general second class – 04, second class with brake and luggage – 02. People have been requested to make use of these special train services.