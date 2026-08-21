Woman Held for Duping Job Seekers of Rs. 11 Crore in AP

An organiser of a job consultancy has been taken into custody on charges of duping unemployed youth in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and ASR. The organiser, identified as Soujanya, allegedly collected huge amounts from youth by promising them lucrative jobs in European countries.

By circulating fake emails and posting false information on social media, she convinced unemployed individuals and collected over Rs. 11 crore from about 750 people. Suspecting foul play, 15 victims approached the police in the city, complaining that they had lost over Rs. 70 lakh.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Soujanya at Penamaluru in Krishna district. Gold, silver, and some key documents were seized from her. The case is under investigation.