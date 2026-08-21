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Now Reading: Ketan Garg holds talks with World Bank team on development projects

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    Ketan Garg holds talks with World Bank team on development projects

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Ketan Garg holds talks with World Bank team on development projects

Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam2 hours ago

Ketan Garg Discusses Development Projects with WB Team
Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg held a meeting with representatives of the World Bank in his chambers on Thursday and discussed various development projects with them. With a focus on the Visakha Economic Region (VER), they had a detailed discussion on the projects to be taken up within the limits of the GVMC.
The Commissioner explained to the World Bank representatives Jones, Abhijit Roy, and Tulasi Nair the need to develop the necessary infrastructure in accordance with the growing population and industrial and economic activities in the city, and to formulate long-term plans to provide better services to the people.
The two sides also discussed issues related to World Bank support and the utilisation of funds for the development of the Visakha Economic Region. Corporation Additional Commissioner (Finance) S.S. Verma, Smart City CEO Anand, and others participated in the meeting.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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