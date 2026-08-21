Ketan Garg Discusses Development Projects with WB Team

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg held a meeting with representatives of the World Bank in his chambers on Thursday and discussed various development projects with them. With a focus on the Visakha Economic Region (VER), they had a detailed discussion on the projects to be taken up within the limits of the GVMC.

The Commissioner explained to the World Bank representatives Jones, Abhijit Roy, and Tulasi Nair the need to develop the necessary infrastructure in accordance with the growing population and industrial and economic activities in the city, and to formulate long-term plans to provide better services to the people.

The two sides also discussed issues related to World Bank support and the utilisation of funds for the development of the Visakha Economic Region. Corporation Additional Commissioner (Finance) S.S. Verma, Smart City CEO Anand, and others participated in the meeting.