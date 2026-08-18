Vizag Police Arrest Kerala Man in Cyber Fraud Case

The Visakhapatnam city police have arrested a person from Kerala on charges of cyber fraud. According to the police, some individuals, posing as ED officials, threatened a 76-year-old retired employee in the city in the name of a ‘digital arrest’. They made calls to the retired employee and got him to transfer a sum of Rs 1.46 crore to different accounts.

Following a complaint, the police detected a transfer of Rs 29 lakh to an ICICI Chandanagar branch account in Hyderabad. Based on the KYC and mobile number details, the police traced it to Shabir of Kerala. The accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 15 days. Shabir admitted to having links with cyber fraudsters and to receiving commission from them.

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