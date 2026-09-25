Visakhapatnam Special Trains for Bengaluru, Kakinada Announced

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer, South Coast Railway, Visakhapatnam, the South Coast Railway will operate special trains between Visakhapatnam and SMVT Bengaluru for 8 trips in each direction to ease rush during this festive season.

Train No. 08583 Visakhapatnam – SMVT Bengaluru Pooja Special will leave from Visakhapatnam at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays from October 6 to November 24. The train will reach SMVT Bengaluru at 12:45 p.m.on Wednesdays. In the return direction, Train No. 08584 SMVT Bengaluru – Visakhapatnam Pooja Special will leave from SMVT Bengaluru at 3.50 p.m. on Wednesdays from October 7 to November 25. It will arrive at Visakhapatnam at 1.30 p.m.on Thursdays. The special train will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Samalkot Jn., Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada Jn. (West), Ongole, Nellore, Gudur Jn., Renigunta Jn., Katpadi Jn., Jolarpettai Jn. (West), Bangarapet Jn. and Krishnarajapuram, in both directions.

Train No. 07039 Secunderabad – Kakinada Town Special will run on Wednesdays on October 7, 14, 21 and 28 and November 4, 11, 18 and 25. The train will leave from Secunderabad at 7.10 p.m. and arrive at Kakinada Town at 8 a.m. on Thursdays. In the return direction, Train No. 07040 Kakinada Town – Secunderabad Special will run on Thursdays on October 8, 15, 22 and 29 and November 5, 12, 19 and 26. The train will leave from Kakinada Town at 7 p.m. and arrive at Secunderabad at 8.50 a.m. on Fridays. The special train will stop at Charlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Vishnupuram, Guntur Jn., Vijayawada Jn., Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry and Samalkot Jn., in both directions.

Passengers are advised to make use of the special trains in Visakhapatnam and plan their journey accordingly.