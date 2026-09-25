Job Mela in Vizag on September 28

To provide job opportunities to unemployed youth, a major job mela will be organised in the Vizag West constituency under the auspices of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation on September 28, according to District Skill Development Officer N. Govinda Rao.

The job mela will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Umiya Kalyana Mandapam beside SBI on NAD Kotha Road, Vizag. As many as 15 leading national, international, and multinational companies will be participating in the mela. Those with educational qualifications of SSC and above are eligible to attend the mela. Interested candidates should bring biodata, resume, copies of educational qualifications, Aadhaar card, and passport-size photographs.

Those interested in participating in the fair should register in advance on the Naipunyam portal . Further details can be obtained by calling 9988853335, 8712655686, 8790118349, 8790117279, 8555868681 and 9966965502.