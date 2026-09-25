5 Medical K-Dramas to Binge Before The Pitt Season 3 Premieres!

We are just a few months away from season 3 of The Pitt. This medical drama web series has gained a global audience and critical appreciation from critics, healthcare workers, and fans alike. While you wait for it to return, watch these highly charged K-dramas! Each of these medical K-dramas have doctors racing against time, challenges of working in the healthcare sector and the emotional stories of patients.

K-Dramas to Binge While Waiting for The Pitt Season 3

Doctor Prisoner (Viki, JioHotstar, Netflix)

Na Ye-je is a skilled doctor who is fired after being falsely accused of medical malpractice. He is transferred to a prison medical ward, where he befriends powerful prisoners to seek revenge.

Paired with nail-biting premises, cliffhangers that should be illegal, and a stellar cast, this is one of the most underrated medical K-drama series!

Hospital Playlist (Netflix)

This drama follows five doctor friends working at the top of their fields in the same hospital while juggling their personal lives.

With a stellar cast and incredible performances, Hospital Playlist has the perfect mix of everything: life, friendships, relationships, family, love, and death. There are two seasons of this drama, which means longer hours to binge-watch till your heart’s content!

Doctor Stranger (Netflix, Viki)

Park Hoon and his father, a surgeon, were captured and forced to live in North Korea. But as he grows up to become a gifted medical student and flees to South Korea, he leaves behind the woman he loves. However, after becoming a doctor, he comes across a familiar face, beginning a cat-and-mouse chase once again.

Hyper Knife (JioHotstar)

Dr Jung Se-ok, a neurosurgeon, loses her licence after a scandal and turns to clandestine medical activities. She supervises illegal operations and experiments, and old wounds reopen when she meets her former mentor.

Daily Dose of Sunshine (Netflix)

A kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry goes above and beyond to be a daily dose of sunshine for those under her care. Critics and fans have praised this drama for the well-written stories and characters that feel human. Based on a webtoon of the same name, this medical web series sheds light on mental health and illnesses, making it a must-watch!

These medical K-dramas will keep you company until season 3 of The Pitt airs. Let us know in the comments which ones will be on your watchlist this weekend!

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