5 underrated Korean dramas that deserve more hype!`

Korean dramas have been a global buzz for years. While many popular Korean dramas like Crash Landing on You, Vincenzo, My Mister, Mr Sunshine, and more have gained attention, there are also some great underrated ones. So if you are on the lookout for new Korean dramas to watch, check out these underrated ones!

1. Shop for Killers

Based on the novel A Killer’s Shopping Mall by Kang Ji-young, this drama tells the story of Ji-an, who receives news that her uncle, Jin-man, has died by suicide. She then inherits her uncle’s online warehouse, which was a sophisticated dark web marketplace for illegal weapons and supplies which had customers on a global scale.

JioHotstar

2. Bad and Crazy

Su-yeol is a cop who overlooks ethics and corruption to get a promotion. His professional life, however, takes a mysterious turn with the entry of a justice-seeking entity called K.

Amazon Prime Video, iQIYI

3. Chicago Typewriter

Three resistance fighters from the Japanese occupation in Korea are reincarnated as a popular writer, a ghostwriter and a fan. This trio races against time to uncover the whole truth about their past, exploring themes of friendship, love, and betrayal.

Netflix

4. Coffee Prince

Starring Eun Hye-yun and Gong Yoo in leading roles, this romcom follows the romance between a tomboy who disguises herself as a man to get hired at a coffee shop and the shop’s manager, who is also a young food-empire mogul.

Viki, Netflix

5. One Spring Night

Jeong-in is in a stale relationship with her long-time boyfriend. She meets Ji-ho, a pharmacist and single father, in a chance encounter. Over time, the two build a friendship that eventually grows into love. This heartfelt Korean drama also explores themes of abuse, single parenthood, friendships, family and love, making it a must-watch!

Netflix

Ranging from melodramatic stories to adrenaline-pumping thrillers, there is something for every streamer. Let us know which of these underrated Korean dramas will be on your watchlist for the week in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Korean drama recommendations.