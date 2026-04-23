Owing to safety-related modernisation works in connection with traffic- cum-power block rebuilding of bridges between Arand (ARN) – Bhimkhoj (BMKJ), Komakhan (KMK) – Khariar (KRAR) and Khariar (KRAR) – Nawapara Road (NPD) sections of Sambalpur Division, the following train services will be cancelled:
- Train No. 58528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger leaving from Visakhapatnam on April 25 and May 2
- Train No. 58527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Passenger leaving Raipur on April 25 and May 2.
Similarly, in connection with pre–NI works at Rayanapadu (RYP) yard remodeling and ROR work between Vijayawada – Duvvada stations of Vijayawada Division, the following trains will be cancelled.
- Train No. 18527 Visakhapatnam-Charlapalli express leaving from Visakhapatnam on May 1
- Train No.18528 Charlapalli – Visakhapatnam express leaving from Charlapalli on May 2.
- Train No. 08045 Shalimar – Charlapalli express leaving from Shalimar on May 1
- Train No. 08046 Charlapalli – Shalimar express leaving from Charlapalli on May 2.
In connection with the construction of OHE blocks between Bhansi (BHNS) – Kamalur (KMLR) in KK section of Waltair division, the following trains are short-terminated at Dantewara station.
- Train No. 58501 Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Passenger leaving from Visakhapatnam on April 23, 25, 27, and 29, and May 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 1 and 13.
- Meanwhile, Ttrain No. 58502 Kirandul – Visakhapatnam Passenger train will depart from Dantewara, instead of Kirandul on April 24, 26 28, 30, May 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14
Similarly, due to pre-NI & NI works at Lallaguda (LGD) station in connection with Sitafalmandi (STPD) – Lallaguda (LGD) chord line in Secunderabad (SC) – Kazipet (KZJ) section of Secunderabad division, the following trains will run in a diverted route.
- Train No. 12739 Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Garib Rath Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 4, will be diverted to run via Moula Ali C Cabin, Moula Ali G Cabin, Malkajgiri Junction, and Secunderabad (SC).
- Train No. 18519Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Garib Rath Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 3 and 5, will run on a diverted route via Moula Ali C Cabin, Moula Ali G Cabin, Malkajgiri Junction, up to Secunderabad (SC), according to a press note issued by K. Pavan Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.
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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu