Kailasagiri Trishul project to boost Vizag tourism

VMRDA Chairman M. V. Pranav Gopal said the Trishul project on Kailasagiri will become a new tourist attraction in Visakhapatnam.

On Wednesday evening, Pranav Gopal inspected the ongoing project works and directed the staff to speed up construction to ensure its inauguration next week.

The VMRDA chief ordered that the surroundings of the 65-feet Trishul with a ‘damarukam’ should have greenery to make the ambience pleasant.

He also suggested that the area should be colourfully illuminated to attract visitors.

To add a touch of spirituality, ‘Omkara nadam’ should be played through speakers, he added.

He further said that benches should be set up so that visitors can relax. Chief engineer Vinay Kumar, supervising engineer Bhavani Shankar, executive engineer J.C.P. Singh and others accompanied the VMRDA chief.