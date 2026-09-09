Vizianagaram ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu Joins TDP

Ahead of local body elections, the YSRCP in North Andhra took a major hit on Tuesday when Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairman and party district president Majji Srinivasa Rao, popularly known as Chinna Srinu, exited the party.

After sending his resignation letter to party president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, Srinu, a relative of former Minister and YSRCP strongman Botcha Satyanarayana, met Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at his camp office in Amaravati and joined the TDP along with his followers, including his daughter Siri Sahasra.

Srinu joined the TDP in the presence of a host of party leaders, including Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha and Kondapalli Srinivas; former ministers Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, Kondru Murali and Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao, MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu and others. As Srinu has several followers in Anandapuram, Bheemunipatnam and Padmanabham mandals, besides Vizianagaram, political equations are likely to change in North Andhra in the coming days.

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