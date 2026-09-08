Vizag Fishing Harbour Murder: Chanti Killed, Police Probe Clueless

The murder of a man, identified as Chanti, in the Fishing Harbour area of Visakhapatnam on Sunday night remains a mystery, with the police making no headway in their investigation. Following a complaint by his sister, the police registered a case and formed three teams to trace the accused. According to the police, Chanti had been telling his mother, sister and friends about threat to his life. Even on Sunday night, he met his sister and told her that he was receiving threatening calls.

Chanti married Dhana three years ago, and the couple had a two-year-old daughter. However, Dhana has been staying with their parents following differences with Chanti, who was allegedly addicted to vices. A dog squad and a forensic team were pressed into service as part of the investigation, but the police were clueless.