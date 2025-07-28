On days when you want the pleasure of eating out while staying in, a cloud kitchen will get the job done! Typically known for their knack for providing wholesome, homelike food and delivering it right to the door, ordering in from a cloud kitchen can be a new and pleasant change from your usual. In the recent years, many such establishments have popped up in the city, garnering good reviews. On that note, here are some cloud kitchens in Visakhapatnam that you must check out:

The Healthy Wok

Vizag’s first healthy Chinese and Asian cloud kitchen stands out with its focus on air-fried dishes and zero MSG offerings. You can customize your meal with options like brown rice or whole-wheat spaghetti, and the calorie count is displayed on delivery apps for the health-conscious.

How to Order: Swiggy, Zomato

4 Flavours

This kitchen brings a unique twist to biryani lovers with Vizag’s first Egg Mughlai Biryani. Also on the menu are delicacies like Lollipop Biryani, Chicken Tawa Fry, and Cashew Chicken Roast, all offered at wallet-friendly prices.

How to Order: Swiggy, Zomato

Eat Asian

For fans of bold pan-Asian flavors, Eat Asian delivers food that exceeds expectations. From chewy Udon noodles in umami broth to stir-fried Pad Thai with crunchy veggies, and gourmet Chicken Yakitori, Eat Asian delivers Japanese food that you can’t find anywhere else in the city.

How to Order: Swiggy, Zomato

RuchiRa

One of the most talked-about cloud kitchens in Visakhapatnam, RuchiRa has earned a loyal following with its matka biryanis, slow-cooked to seal in rich flavors. Their Chicken Matka Biryani, Keema Matka Biryani, and Chicken Dum Biryani promise a satisfying food coma.

How to Order: Swiggy, Zomato

UBQ – By Barbeque Nation

Barbeque Nation, a longtime favourite in Visakhapatnam for its live grills and meat feasts, has now taken its offerings online through UBQ, an exclusive cloud kitchen.

UBQ brings the same signature flavours to your doorstep, focusing on à la carte kebabs and platter options. From succulent vegetarian skewers to flavour-packed non-veg kebabs, there’s something for every palate. With a range of customizable combos and budget-friendly prices, it’s perfect for a hearty meal at home.

How to Order: Swiggy, Zomato

Vanta Katha

If traditional Andhra meals are your comfort zone, Vanta Katha is the kitchen for you. They offer homestyle curries, pulusus, fries, and classic staples like pappu, charu, sambar, and pulaos. Orders need to be placed in advance.

How to Order: Call 80744 22445 to pre-book your meal.

Millet Express

Focused on clean eating, Millet Express offers a wide array of millet-based dishes including dosas, millet khichdi, and Guntur Gongura Rice. Great for fitness lovers and those seeking nutrient-rich alternatives.

How to Order: Swiggy, Zomato

Excel Midnight Cloud Restaurant

This one’s a blessing for night owls. Open until 2:00 AM, Excel Midnight Cloud serves hearty biryanis, starters like paneer tikka and mutton dishes, making it the go-to for late-night hunger pangs.

How to Order: Swiggy, Zomato

Seoul Fried Chicken

Get your K-food cravings satisfied with this Korean cloud kitchen offering Buldak (fire chicken), Dak Galbi, Korean fried wings and popcorn, burgers, and fries, all delivered fresh to your home.

How to Order: Swiggy, Zomato

Kloud & Loved Kitchen

A treat for non-vegetarian food lovers. This cloud kitchen offers interesting Indian-style non veg meals. Highlights include Aritaaku Fish, Hyderabadi Khare Sewaiyan with Chicken/Prawn/Mutton, Bagara Rice with Royyala Iguru, and more.

How to Order: Swiggy, Zomato or call 95159 55117

WokFu

WokFu delivers Indo-Chinese comfort food in generous portions and appealing packaging. Whether you’re craving fried rice, soups, or spicy starters, this one hits the spot without hitting your wallet too hard.

How to Order: Swiggy, Zomato

Jathara

Bringing Godavari cuisine to Vizag, Jathara specializes in authentic Telugu flavors. The menu is meat-heavy, offering pulaos, biryanis, and signature dishes like Godavari Chicken Curry, Relangi Chicken Biryani, Gopavaram Gongura Biryani, and more.

How to Order: Swiggy, Zomato, Takeaway and door delivery available.

From authentic North and South Indian delicacies to pan-Asian cuisine, these cloud kitchens in Visakhapatnam are sure to satisfy your taste buds. And who knows? You might just find your new to-go spot!

