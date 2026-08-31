Nara Lokesh Unveils Bronze Rosaiah Statue in Visakhapatnam

State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh unveiled the bronze statue of former Chief Minister K. Rosaiah at Siripuram Circle in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the IT Minister lauded Rosaiah’s services to the State.

Lokesh said that, setting aside political affiliations, Rosaiah served the poor without discrimination and that his valuable contributions should be remembered by future generations. The IT Minister also held a special meeting with Rosaiah’s family members.

Local MP M. Sribharat, MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Vamsikrishna Srinivas and P Vishnukumar Raju, among others, were present during the unveiling of the bronze Rosaiah statue in Visakhapatnam.

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