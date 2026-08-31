Nara Lokesh Lays Foundation Stone for AIG Hospital in Vizag

State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation stone for the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), one of the well-known hospitals in Asia, along with its chairman, Dr Nageswar Reddy, at Yendada in Visakhapatnam on Monday. The hospital will be established in phases with an investment of Rs. 2,000 crore and is expected to employ more than 9,000 people. The 10,000-bed hospital will also have a nursing college on its spacious campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh lauded Dr. Nageswar Reddy for his services to the poor. Describing him as a man of commitment, Lokesh said his dedication and hard work had made him a global leader in the field of gastroenterology. Promising all support to the hospital, Lokesh said Visakhapatnam would be developed into a trillion-dollar economic region.

Dr Nageswar Reddy and others also spoke on the occasion. Earlier, the hospital representatives received Lokesh when he arrived at the venue.

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