AIG Hospitals to Set Up Rs 2,000 Crore Facility in Vizag

Hyderabad-based AIG Hospitals will invest Rs 2,000 crore in phases over the next five years to set up a major healthcare facility at Yendada in Vizag. State education and IT minister Nara Lokesh will lay the foundation stone for the project on August 31. The hospital will have 1,000 beds over nine acres and is designed to handle around 5,000 outpatient consultations in a day.

The project is expected to bring advanced and specialised healthcare services closer to patients in Andhra Pradesh and reduce the need to travel to Hyderabad for treatment. AIG Hospitals is also looking to establish a nursing college on 2.5 acres in Vizag. The campus will integrate medical training, education, research, and healthcare, while also providing facilities for patients and their attendants.

The first phase will comprise Towers A and B with 650 beds and is scheduled for completion by October 2028. Tower C, with another 350 beds, will be taken up in the second phase and is slated to be completed within two years. The facility will offer more than 50 medical specialities through eight Centres of Excellence. A dedicated mother-and-child care unit will be established.

The campus will also feature a nursing college and hostel, a 500-seat auditorium, and a paramedical training centre for continuing medical education programmes. A research laboratory and an artificial intelligence (AI) centre will be part of the clinical system.

Lokesh will also unveil a statue of former Chief Minister Konijeti Rosaiah in Ward 28 of Visakhapatnam. He will launch the new college building of Prema Group of Institutions and the new buildings of Age Care Foundation near the IIMV campus at Gambheeram in Anandapuram mandal.

Read also: AP Chambers Business Expo 2026 in Vizag from Sept 11

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