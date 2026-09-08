GVMC Trials 'Pothole Buster' to Fix Potholes in Visakhapatnam

A new device has come in handy for the GVMC to repair potholes on roads quickly and effectively. The device, Pothole Buster, the road doctor, is being used in the city on an experimental basis. The advanced mobile machine cleans the damaged spot, heats and mixes stone aggregates and bitumen internally to match the road surface. A driver and four workers are needed to operate the machine, which repairs a pothole in about 20 minutes.

District Collector Abhishikth Kishore and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, who inspected a live demonstration of the machine at Ram Nagar on Monday, expressed satisfaction with its performance. Later, Ketan Garg directed the staff to make proposals for the purchase of such machines to repair potholes in the city.

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