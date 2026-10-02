Swachhandhra 2026: Vizag Bags 10 Awards

Visakhapatnam district has received 10 ‘Swachhandhra 26’ awards in different categories. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will present the awards at a programme to be held in Vijayawada on October 2. The awards recognise outstanding performance in cleanliness, sanitation, public health, education, and waste management for individuals as well as organisations. The awardees include civic bodies, health care centres, government offices, educational institutions and healthcare centres in the district.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation in the categories of urban municipalities and government offices, Chandrampalem Zilla Parishad High School (schools), health centres in Pendurthi and Chinnamusidivada (health care), Dwaraka Bus Station (bus stations), Chinnapuram village organisation (voluntary organisations), Y. Nagaraju (sanitation warrior), Novotel (hotels) and Simhachalam temple (spiritual institutions) have been selected for the Swachhandhra awards.