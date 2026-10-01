Pranav Gopal Leads Seva Sankalp Yatra from Tirupati to Varanasi

To mark the 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public service, Seva Sankalp Yatra was undertaken under the auspices of TNSF and Telugu Yuvatha. Led by VMRDA Chairman Pranav Gopal, 25 youths undertook the yathra on the instructions of TDP national working president and Minister Nara Lokesh. They embarked on the yathra on motorbikes from Tirupati to Varanasi.

On Wednesday, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Tirupati TDP In-charge J.B. Srinivas, Sullurpet MLA Vijayasri, Satyavedu Assembly coordinator P. Shankara Reddy, Tirupati Parliament In-charge Panabaka Lakshmi, Yadava Corporation Chairman Narasimha Yadav and other alliance leaders participated in the yatra launch programme at Alipiri Garuda Circle in Tirupati.

Pranav Gopal said that the yatra would reach Varanasi on October 8. He said the yatra would pass through states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. He said that as part of the yatra, famous temples would be visited en route.