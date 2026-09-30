Madapur Police Crack Visakhapatnam Woman Death in Hotel Case

The Madapur police have unravelled the mystery behind the recent death of a 26-year-old woman, Nikhitha, from Visakhapatnam, in a hotel room.

The police took her boyfriend, Raviteja, also from Visakhapatnam, into custody on Tuesday, charging him with murdering Nikhitha.

The two, who checked into a hotel in Madapur on September 21, quarreled after Raviteja refused to marry her after living together for over four years. Raviteja, allegedly in an inebriated condition, beat her up till she fell unconscious.

Later, according to the police, she was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Raviteja fled the hospital without informing anyone there.

He returned home in Vizag after escaping from the police for a couple of days and attempted suicide by consuming floor-cleaning liquid.

The Madapur police arrested him in Visakhapatnam after his discharge from the hospital.

He was remanded to judicial custody. Investigation is ongoing.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu