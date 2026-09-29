Vizag Railway Station Turns 130, Set to Expand to 14 Platforms

Beginning its journey with just two platforms and a mere 200 passengers a day in 1896, the Vizag Railway Station has now become the busiest transport hub, serving over 65,000 people a day with as many as eight platforms. The station, which celebrated 130 years with great fanfare, is set for a massive expansion. To provide passengers with facilities of global standards, the station is undertaking modernisation works on a large scale, and the number of platforms is set to scale up to 14 from the existing eight. Once completed, it will emerge as the second largest railway station in South India.

Participating in the ‘station mahotsav’, South Coast Railway General Manager Sandeep Mathur said: “The 130-year-old rich legacy reflects the dedication of the successive staff since its inception.” Listing the ongoing works, Mathur said: “Efforts are on to make the station a modern mobility centre with eco-friendly basic infrastructure and world-class facilities.” Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra thanked the people of Vizag for their support to the railways in its endeavour to modernise the railway station.

Earlier, a colourful flag march, a vintage photo exhibition, and the unveiling of the coffee table book ‘Waltair-Visakhapatnam ‘ marked the ‘station mahotsav’.