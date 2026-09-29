New OTT Releases This Friday To Stream The Long Weekend!

It’s time to refresh your weekly watchlist with the latest OTT releases. With Gandhi Jayanti falling on a Friday, everyone is looking forward to the long weekend! Here are the new OTT releases slated for Friday!

New OTT releases to stream this Friday!

#Love (Netflix)

Tara is the founder of the calculated compatibility app FOUND, and Matthew created a dating app called Find My Bae. These two lock horns to prove who can crack the algorithm of human connection. To settle their score, they start spending time together. However, this planned experiment evolves into something neither of them expected.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (JioHotstar)

This chaotic Malayalam romcom movie stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju as the leads in an age-gap romance that raises eyebrows among the elders in a tight-knit community.

Critics and fans have praised it for its hilarious portrayal of romance and life in a neighbourhood where everybody knows your business.

Doing Life (Netflix)

Anika is a former correctional officer, and Carousel is a reformed ex-convict who saves her life during a prison riot. As the duo form a connection through letters and begin to fall in love, people around them confront them with unavoidable questions. They now have to navigate through redemption, second chances, and connection.

Pooja Meri Jaan (Zee 5)

Pooja’s life is turned upside down when her friend Aniket commits suicide after getting rejected by her. Instead of grieving the tragic death, she is immediately confronted in a courtroom where Sana, a formidable defence lawyer, must determine who is responsible for the death.

This psychological thriller will have you on the edge of your seat!

The Last First: Winter K2 (Apple TV)

A historic race to complete the first winter ascent of K2 turns tragic, revealing that human ambition, ego, and the pursuit of glory can be as lethal as the mountain itself.

Blue Box season 2 (Netflix)

Taiki and Chinatsu continue to balance their high school romance with the heavy demands of competitive sports: badminton and basketball.

Expect a layered slow-burn romance, teenage vulnerability, and intense sports matches this season!

From heartwarming romantic comedies to intense documentaries, there is something for every kind of streamer! Let us know which Friday new OTT release will be on your watchlist this weekend in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.