A great thriller can make you suspicious of everyone on screen, have you piecing together seemingly unrelated details, or leave you replaying the ending in your head. The thrillers on this list do all of that in their own ways, with stories involving revenge, crime, deception, and secrets. If that sounds like your kind of movie night, here are seven thrillers to check out.

7 Thrillers To Watch If You Love Suspense And Dark Secrets

1. The Pelican Brief (1993)

Based on John Grisham’s novel, the film follows law student Darby Shaw after she writes a legal brief proposing a theory about the murders of two Supreme Court justices. When her theory attracts the wrong kind of attention, Darby finds herself caught in a dangerous conspiracy. Julia Roberts stars as Darby, while Denzel Washington plays a journalist investigating the case.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. The Usual Suspects (1995)

The film begins with a group of criminals brought together following a seemingly routine police lineup. From there, a complicated chain of events involving a mysterious crime lord known as Keyser Söze unfolds. The story relies heavily on its storytelling and the unreliable nature of the information being presented, leaving you questioning what is true and what isn’t.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video or Netflix

3. Fargo (1996)

A botched kidnapping, a desperate car salesman, and a series of increasingly disastrous decisions come together in the Coen brothers’ Fargo. Set against the snowy landscape of Minnesota, the film follows police chief Marge Gunderson as she investigates a string of crimes. Frances McDormand’s performance as the unassuming Marge Gunderson is at the heart of the film, making it a good choice for anyone who enjoys crime stories.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. Primal Fear (1996)

Richard Gere plays Martin Vail, a high-profile Chicago defence attorney who takes on the case of an altar boy accused of murdering an archbishop. Edward Norton’s performance as the accused, Aaron Stampler, earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The film builds much of its suspense around the question of what really happened.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Clever and packed with shifting identities, Lucky Number Slevin follows a man who finds himself caught in the middle of a dangerous conflict between two rival crime bosses. Josh Hartnett leads an ensemble that includes Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, Ben Kingsley and Lucy Liu. The film goes on to reveal how its seemingly disconnected events fit together, reminding the audience to pay attention to the details.

Where to watch: YouTube

6. Blue Ruin (2013)

The film follows a drifter whose quiet life is disrupted when he learns that the man responsible for a traumatic event in his past has been released from prison. What begins as a quest for revenge quickly turns into an unpredictable fight for survival. There are no larger-than-life heroes here, just ordinary people making increasingly dangerous decisions.

Where to watch: Apple TV

7. Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Directed by Tom Ford, the film moves between reality and fiction, gradually blurring the boundaries between the two. The story follows an art gallery owner who receives a novel from her estranged former husband, only to find herself deeply affected by its violent story. Jake Gyllenhaal, Amy Adams and Michael Shannon bring plenty of intensity to this dark psychological thriller.

Where to watch: Netflix or JioHotstar

So if predictable plots aren’t your thing, these thrillers are a good place to start. With unreliable characters, hidden motives, and secrets waiting to unravel, each film brings its own flavour of suspense to the screen. Pick your poison and put on your detective hats!

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