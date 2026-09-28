6 Mind-Bending Movies & Series That Will Mess With Your Head!

If you wonder about reality and daydream about different scenarios, you’re in the right place! Mind-bending movies and series are fun to watch because they offer versatility, ranging from sci-fi to cold blooded thrillers. Here are some of the best movies and series that will keep you busy and guessing for a while!

Twists You Won’t See Coming: 6 Mind-Bending Movies and Series!

1. Evaru (Amazon Prime Video)

Vikram is a police inspector and is tasked with investigating a seemingly open-and-shut case of a woman killing a senior officer who allegedly sexually assaulted her. As the movie proceeds with the investigation, many truths come to light, making you wonder about everything and everybody.

2. Attack on Titan (Amazon Prime Video)

Attack on Titan is at its core, an anime about survival and the borders of humanity. The protagonist, Eren, lives in the town of Shiganshina, in the outermost wall built to protect people from Titans, Wall Maria. On one fateful day, the wall is breached by two Titans. Vowing to extract revenge on Titans, Eren joins the military forces.

Regarded as one of the best animes and manga series of all time, Attack on Titan has many foreshadowing elements hidden throughout, which fans decode even today.

3. Gone Girl (YouTube)

Nick Dunne returns home on his fifth wedding anniversary to find out his wife, Amy, is missing. This missing case gets the attention of the police and press, who find Nick’s apathy towards the disappearance suspicious.

The movie packs a shocking twist, throwing light on the dark, brutal, and honest themes of marriage and manipulation.

4. Severance (Apple TV)

Imagine losing your memories of your everyday life at work, and losing your memories of work in your everyday life? This bizarre situation is a reality in this Apple TV series. An office worker breaks the pattern and decides to investigate about the mysterious experiment, bringing chaos into his life.

5. Prisoners (Amazon Prime Video)

When the police take time to find Keller Dover’s daughter and her friend, he decides to go on a search himself. His desperation leads him closer to finding the truth and also jeopardises his own life.

6. Russian Doll (Netflix)

Trapped in a time loop, Nadia keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party. Each time Nadia dies, she uncovers truths about her life and relationships, leaving her with existential questions.

These mind-bending movies and series are packed with intriguing plotlines and nail-biting endings, which will stay with you as the credits roll. Let us know which of these movies and series will be on your watchlist for the week!

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