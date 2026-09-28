Prasanthi Express, other trains get extra coaches for festive rush

To clear extra rush during Dussehra, Diwali and Chhat Puja festivals, the Indian Railways has decided to augment certain trains with additional coaches.

The train No.18463 Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru Prasanthi Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from October 1to 31. In return direction the train No. 18464 KSR Bengaluru – Bhubaneswar Prasanthi Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from October 2 to November 1.

The train No.22879 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati SF Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from October 3 to 31. In return direction, the train No. 22880 Tirupati – Bhubaneswar SF Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from October 4 to November 1.

The train No.18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from October 1 to 31. In return direction, the train No.18448 Jagdalpur – Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from October2 to November 1.

The train No. 18417 Puri – Gunupur daily express will be augmented with one AC Chair Car coach from October 1 to 31. In return direction, the train No. 18418 Gunupur – Puri express will be augmented with one AC Chair Car oach from October 2 to November 1.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu