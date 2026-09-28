S.S. Rajamouli Completes 25 Years as Director

Fondly called Jakkanna (a master sculptor), S.S. Rajamouli has completed 25 years as a director, taking Telugu cinema to a global level. With three of the 15 highest-grossing Indian movies (Bahubali, its sequel, and RRR) in his kitty, the top director has crossed several milestones, winning laurels from critics all over the world. Having proved himself as a successful director with his first film, Student No. 1, he is now raring to go with his upcoming Varanasi starring Mahesh Babu. Launching his cine career as an apprentice in film editing in 1990, Rajamouli tried his hand at different tasks before wielding the megaphone in 2001 for Student No. 1.

With a penchant for epic, adventure, and fantasy genre films, the highest-paid director is known for extravaganzas. With hardly any flops, almost all his movies made it big at the box office, minting money for makers. His glory goes global with Bahubali: The Beginning, which grossed Rs. 650 crore worldwide, proving the greatness of Telugu cinema. While his films that followed repeated the success, cinegoers across the globe started waiting for his ‘masterpieces’.

Adding another feather in his cap, the song Naatu….Naatu in his movie RRR made it to the Oscars, winning the award in the original song category. Recipient of many prestigious national and international awards, ‘Jakkanna’ now aims big and sets his sights on Varanasi, a globe-trotting adventure. Made with a whopping budget of Rs. 1,400 crore, the visual extravaganza is set to hit screens on April 7, 2027.