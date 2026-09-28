Vizag Marks World Tourism Day with Beach Tourism Push

A slew of events, including a special programme ‘Vizag waves’, marked World Tourism Day in the city on Sunday. Speaking at the event, district in-charge Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said the NDA government was committed to making the city a beach tourism centre. Observing that the combined Vizag district has many resources for tourism development, the Minister said efforts were underway to promote tourism on a large scale.

“But for Tirumala, a majority of tourism activities are taking place in Vizag and 85 per cent of foreign tourists to the State visit Visakhapatnam without fail,” said District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore. Over 10 five-star hotels would come up in the city, said the Collector. “Many foreign tourists compare Vizag with the famous Amalfi Coast in Italy,” he said.

City police commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi and others also spoke. Earlier in the morning, students took part in a heritage walk to mark the day.