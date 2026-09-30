Vizag Water Supply Disrupted in 3 GVMC Wards on October 1

Drinking water supply will be disrupted in areas under wards 22, 24, and 27 in Vizag on October 1 (Thursday), as repairs will be carried out on the pipelines linked to the main line near Lalitha Jewellery.

The affected areas according to the GVMC include Balajinagar, Times of India area and Siddharthanagar in the 22nd ward.

In the 24th ward the affected areas are Old Resapuvanipalem, Vinayakanagar, Tulasipet, Swarna Bharathi Stadium and surrounding areas.

The affected areas in 27th ward include Ashoknagar, Ramatakis Road, Srinagar, Budhil Park Road, Reddy Hospital Road, Srinagar Saibaba Temple Road, Dwarkanagar Road No. 1 to 6th Line, Amarnagar Church Road, CBM Compound, Ramatakis Ladies Booking Road and other areas.

People in the water supply affected areas in Vizag have been advised to store sufficient drinking water in advance.

Executive Engineer Sudhakar, on behalf of the GVMC Commissioner, appealed to people to cooperate with the corporation until the pipeline repair work is completed.

Read also: Vizag railway station aims big

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu