Vizag Fishermen Presumed Dead, Panel Recommends Ex Gratia

The three-member fact-finding committee, comprising the assistant commissioner of police, the revenue divisional officer, and the assistant director of fisheries, has completed its inquiry into the case of six fishermen who went missing off the Visakhapatnam coast on July 4. Appointed by the Andhra Pradesh government, the committee presumes the fishermen to be dead and has advised the government to sanction ex gratia compensation to the families of the victims.

The committee was established to determine the status of the missing fishermen and verify the insurance claims before recommending compensation. It examined the circumstances of the incident and reviewed the statements recorded during the enquiry, as well as the reports submitted by the Indian Coast Guard and the fisheries department. It concluded that the fishermen died in the mishap and recommended the immediate sanction of the ex gratia claims.

The crew member Kari Chinna, who owned the boat, was rescued on July 5 by the merchant vessel while drifting in the sea and was later brought ashore by the Indian Navy before being admitted to hospital. The Coast Guard, Indian Navy, and Marine Police carried out extensive search operations for several days using ships, aircraft, and other resources, but yielded no results.

On the other hand, the East Coast mechanised fishing boat owners’ association has intensified its protest over the decision to stop rescue efforts. The association president, Vasupalli Janakiram, stated that a complaint has been submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alleging that the State government failed in its search and urging the Centre to order a high-level inquiry.

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