Vizag Mourns as Old Airport Shuts, Bhogapuram Takes Over

It was an emotional moment when the last flight bound for Delhi departed from Visakhapatnam Airport at 10.45 p.m. on Sunday, ending a glorious era of over 70 years. The attachment of Vizagites to the airport since 1954 ends as all commercial activities move to the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram from midnight on Sunday. The workers at the airport were seen turning emotional as the premises, which were always lively, wore a deserted look. Visakha North MLA P Vishnukumar Raju, who boarded the Vijayawada-bound flight earlier on Sunday night, termed the stopping of commercial operations from the airport unfortunate. “It’s a black day in the history of Visakhapatnam,” he said.

The MLA, who left the city for Vijayawada to attend the Assembly session, said he would raise the issue in the House and sought continuation of domestic services from the airport. Sharing a similar view, Bheemili MLA said in a post on ‘X’: “People of Visakhapatnam have a special bond with the airport and snapping of it is quite painful.”

Recalling that he was a frequent visitor to the airport during his business days, the MLA posted his picture taken on the airport premises along with others.

Meanwhile, commercial operations began at the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram with the landing of the first flight at around 6.45 a.m. on Monday. The flight was accorded a grand welcome by the airport staff. The same flight took off from the runway for Hyderabad at 7.30 a.m.

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