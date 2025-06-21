Welcoming the weekend is a personal experience for everyone. Some people look forward to hanging out with friends and going restaurant hopping, while others make plans to catch up on a hobby like reading, crocheting, or gaming. And some prefer to hibernate in the comfort of their house and get entertainment through new series and movies released on OTT platforms. If you love to binge-watch OTT-released content, this article is for you. Here are 7 binge-worthy and entertaining OTT releases to watch this weekend!

1. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3

Your dose of laughter is back with a crazier ensemble!

The most famous Indian comedy-talk show is back with a new season, hosted by Kapil Sharma. Popular entertainment stars, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek are joining the main host, promising laughter-filled episodes!

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Found Season 2

Gabi Mosely manages Mosely and Associates, a crisis management firm that works to find America’s missing people. Keeping her childhood kidnapper, Hugh ‘Sir’ Evans, entrapped in her basement, she solves the cases using his insight. Gabi must face her worst nightmare as Hugh has escaped and the missing cases in her firm keep getting harder to solve.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

3. Rosario Tijeras Season 4

Rosario has sacrificed so much of her desires and life to be free from crime and corruption. After her daughter, Ruby gets kidnapped, Rosario only wants a smooth life for her tiny family. But history always repeats itself. Fate gets caught up to Ruby as she begins to walk down a familiar and dangerous path.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. K-Pop Demon Hunters

Rumi, Mari, and Zoey are the members of the infamous K-Pop group Huntrix, who balance their identities as global pop stars to demon hunters who keep the people safe from demons. To counter the hunters, a group of demons disguise themselves as a bunch of handsome K-pop boy bands. Now Rumi, Zoey, and Mari need to counter the demons and save their fans.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Olympo

Welcome to Spain’s premier sports centre, CAR Pirineos. Every elite athlete is continuously pushing for excellence and glory. Olympo, a famous sports appeal, comes into the picture, with the promise of a life-changing sponsorship. Everything goes up in flames as the athletes engage in a physically and mentally exhausting battle with the organization to secure the sponsorship.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Final Destination: Bloodlines

The franchise that gave several generations of trauma is back for one final curtain draw!

After seeing a vision and preventing countless deaths, Iris Campbell has been on Death’s kill list for a long time. Iris’s granddaughter, Stefani, has a nightmare about her grandmother’s vision. Stefani travels to her grandmother’s house where she gets a manual from Iris about escaping Death.

You can purchase or rent this film on Amazon Prime Video.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

7. Waterfront

The Buckleys own the fishing empire in North Carolina and their prestigious restaurant business for decades. But after a change in leadership tumbles the family business into dangerous waters, the patriarch of the family returns to business. With a deadline looming over the Buckley’s heads, the patriarch needs to tread along unfamiliar areas to restore his family business.

OTT Platform: Netflix

With these 7 entertaining OTT releases, your bingeing plans for the weekend are sorted! All you need to do is get comfortable, gather your favourite snacks, and pick a release to watch! Let us know which of these OTT releases will be on your watchlist for the weekend!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.