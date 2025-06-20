In a move to make Vizag the IT hub of Andhra Pradesh, the government has allotted global technology leader Cognizant 21.31 acres of land in Visakhapatnam’s Kapuluppada at a token lease rate of Rs 0.99 per acre. The land grant is part of the state’s proactive industrial policy to attract large-scale IT investments to Visakhapatnam.

Cognizant is set to invest Rs 1,582 crore over the next eight years to develop an IT campus in the city. The facility is expected to create 8,000 high-skilled jobs by March 2029, positioning Visakhapatnam as a competitive alternative to established tech cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

This decision follows after the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) development, which was previously granted 21.61 acres of land under similar terms for a Rs 1,370 crore campus that is projected to generate 12,000 jobs. Both projects fall under Andhra Pradesh’s renewed push to attract global tech giants through incentive-based land allocations, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Visakhapatnam is emerging as a nucleus of IT development in Andhra Pradesh. Beyond TCS and Cognizant, companies like Infosys, HCL, and the Adani Group are exploring or executing large-scale projects in and around Visakhapatnam. Google is also reportedly considering an AI data centre in the region, further boosting investor confidence.

The allocation of land to Cognizant in Visakhapatnam at a symbolic cost reflects Andhra Pradesh’s long-term bet on technology-driven development as the state competes with major metros to become a global investment destination.

