Beach road in Visakhapatnam, with its breath-taking beauty, gets colourfully decked up for a unique yoga gathering (for 11th International Yoga Day with the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” the “Yogandhra-2025” ) slated for June 21 and set to creating a world record by surpassing the earlier feat in Surat of Gujarat.

A stretch of 29.8 km beach road from the city to Bheemunipatnam is going to witness a rare sight as over three lakh will throng the venue to showcase their yoga skills (an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records for the world’s largest open-air yoga gathering). A host of leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and delegates from 175 countries, are descending on the City of Destiny to be a part of the spectacular show.

Special attractions have been put up on Beach Road to catch the eye of visitors, while the stretch from Naval coastal battery road to Park Hotel has been declared a red zone. Unprecedented arrangements have been made to ensure the grand success of the Yogandhra programme, which is aimed at creating as many as 22 world records.

According to officials, the response to the registration for enrollment to take part in the event is overwhelming, and all arrangements are in place for the prestigious programme, which is set to begin at 6.30 am on June 21. Medical camps have been set up at every km, supported by 200 ambulances. More than 300 compartments are being set along the beach road, each consisting of around 1,000 yoga participants performing together, along with a trained yoga instructor.

A highlight of the event will be the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), a 45-minute structured session designed by the Ministry of AYUSH to bring uniformity and flow to public yoga events. The yoga session in Visakhapatnam will begin with one minute of prayer. This will be followed by six minutes of loosening practices to prepare the body for asanas. The heart of the session is a 25-minute yogasana sequence that will include foundational postures such as tadasana, bhadrasana, vajrasana, bhujangasana, and end with savasana for relaxation. The final segment will dedicate 12 minutes to kriya, pranayama, dhyana and sankalpa. Yoga mats, kits, snacks and water bottles have been kept ready for distribution among the participants.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.