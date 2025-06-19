Every year on June 21st, International Yoga Day rolls around, and the world pauses to stretch, breathe, and reconnect. And this year, the honour to host the main event goes to Visakhapatnam, where the city will witness the largest Yoga gathering ever.

Over the years, yoga has gone from being a quiet, personal practice to a global movement. From small village halls to high-rise studios, it’s everywhere. So, before the mats hit the ground this year, here’s a list of some interesting facts about yoga and International Yoga Day. Some are fun, some surprising, and one might just blow your mind.

1. Older Than the Oldest

Did you know yoga is older than many ancient oral languages? One of the earliest evidence of yoga isn’t in texts, it’s carved into stone. A seal from the Indus Valley Civilisation (c 2500 BCE), often called the Pashupati seal, depicts a horned figure seated in a yogic posture strikingly similar to modern Padmasana. Surrounded by animals, this figure radiates calm focus, suggesting deep meditative practice almost 5,000 years ago.

2. Yoga traditionally had only 84 Asanas

Despite the thousands of poses you see on social media, traditional yoga recognises just 84 core asanas. Each one is deeply symbolic and was designed to train the body and mind, prepare them for higher consciousness. Here is the traditional list of asanas.

3. Making Yoga a Global Practice

Long before yoga studios appeared in every western city, it was Swami Vivekananda who first introduced yoga to the world at the 1893 Chicago World Fair. That moment planted the seed. Decades later, it led to PM Modi’s push, and the UN officially declared June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2014, with backing from 177 countries.

4. Truly Global

When we call June 21st International Yoga Day, it’s not just for show. Practised by millions of people across 192 countries, this event is one of the most widely observed global movements. Very few events unite the world like this one does.

5. Yoga is a $16 Billion Industry in the U.S. Alone

Yep, just in the United States. Americans spend over $16 billion every year on yoga classes, mats, clothes, retreats, apps, and more. It’s not just a lifestyle anymore. It’s a business giant that keeps growing year after year, and the global yoga industry is worth approximately $107 billion.

From ancient roots to global reach, yoga continues to connect people across borders. And this year in Visakhapatnam, it’s making history. So if you are in Vizag, make sure you witness the historic Yoga Day celebrations by the beach this year!

