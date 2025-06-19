Looking for a peaceful getaway into nature, not too far from Visakhapatnam? Located just 290 km from the city, Kolleru Lake is an ideal destination for nature lovers, bird watchers, and anyone looking to escape the chaos of urban life. Spanning over 308 square kilometres, and situated between the Krishna and Godavari deltas, Kolleru is not only the largest freshwater lake in Andhra Pradesh but also the largest shallow freshwater lake in Asia.

A vital ecosystem

Fed by the seasonal Budameru and Tammileru streams and connected to the Krishna-Godavari river systems through more than 68 drains and channels, the lake acts as a natural flood-balancing reservoir. This ecosystem supports both human and wildlife communities. It is a lifeline for local fishermen and the riparian population while offering refuge to an astounding variety of flora and fauna. In 1999, Kolleru Lake was declared a wildlife sanctuary, and by 2002, it was recognised as a Ramsar Site, a wetland of international importance.

A bird watcher’s paradise!

Each year, thousands of migratory birds arrive at Kolleru during the winter months, turning the region into a lively and fascinating bird sanctuary. The Kolleru Bird Sanctuary, located close to the lake, is said to host over 120 species of birds, including the near-threatened Spot-Billed Pelican, along with Painted Storks, Glossy Ibises, Purple Moorhens, Pied Avocets, Marbled Teals, and more, according to the AP Forest Department.

The sanctuary also boasts a rich aquatic life, with 63 species of fish and an abundance of plankton, forming a perfect food web to support avian visitors.

Things to do at Kolleru Lake and Wildlife Sanctuary

Whether you’re a photographer, a nature enthusiast, or someone simply looking for peace, there’s something for everyone! You can birdwatch from dedicated observation towers, photograph the nature around you as golden hour rolls around, picnic by the lakeside, and take relaxing walks.

The best time to visit is between October and February (as it is migration season), especially during early morning or late afternoon when the birds are most active. Be sure to carry essentials like binoculars, hats, umbrellas, a camera, and snacks, as the area is remote and facilities may be limited.

How to reach?

Kolleru Lake is about 290 km from Visakhapatnam. This would be a 6-hour drive via the Chennai-Kolkata Highway. Alternatively, you can take a train to Eluru (many direct trains are available), which is about 20 km away from Kolleru Lake and 15 km away from the Kolleru Wildlife Sanctuary.

There are multiple access points to the Kolleru Wildlife Sanctuary: Atapaka, Bhujabalapatnam, Pallevada, and Murthyraju Tank. These routes offer convenient options depending on where you’re coming from.

Sanctuary Timings: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Places to visit nearby

Dwaraka Tirumala Temple

Located about 40 km from Eluru, this temple dedicated to Lord Venkateswara is perched atop a hill, offering both spiritual solace and an invigorating trek. It’s one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites in the region and offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Guntupalli Caves

Roughly 40 km from Eluru, these ancient rock-cut Buddhist caves offer a peek into the region’s history. Though many structures now lie in ruins, remnants of brick and stone architecture and relic caskets provide fascinating insight into India’s Buddhist past.

Eluru Buddha Park

Set around the historic Gajjalavari Cheruvu (a pond once said to be used by elephants during the Chalukyan era), this park houses a towering 74-foot Buddha statue at its centre. An adjoining art gallery and Amaravati-style sculptures add to the spiritual and aesthetic appeal of this attraction.

A trip to the largest shallow freshwater lake in Asia is a chance to immerse yourself in one of India’s most significant ecological zones! For birders and nature enthusiasts, the Kolleru Lake and Kolleru Wildlife Sanctuary are spots near Visakhapatnam that must be on your travel bucket list!

