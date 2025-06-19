In a move that positions Visakhapatnam at the forefront of India’s digital transformation, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is preparing to roll out its Quantum 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service in the city as part of its nationwide pilot. This marks a crucial step in making the City of Destiny a hub for next-generation, enterprise-grade connectivity.

Quantum 5G is India’s first fully indigenous, SIM-less 5G Fixed Wireless Access service. Unlike traditional broadband, this service does not require cables or fibre installations. It offers plug-and-play high-speed internet via BSNL’s 5G-ready mobile towers, providing fibre-like speeds without the fibre.

Visakhapatnam is among the few cities strategically chosen for the Quantum 5G pilot, following the soft launch in Hyderabad. Other cities include Bengaluru, Pondicherry, Pune, Chandigarh and Gwalior. The service is expected to be launched by September 2025.

The features include SIM-less router setup, quick installation, no trenching or wiring required for a speed of up to 980 Mbps. And as of now, BSNL provides two plans costing Rs 999/- per month for 100 Mbps and Rs 1499/- per month for 300 Mbps respectively.

Unlike consumer-focused telecom rollouts, BSNL is targeting businesses, institutions, and government users first.

The Quantum 5G rollout reflects BSNL’s strategic intent to build a reliable, sovereign, and scalable digital backbone in India. As the service gets underway, stakeholders in IT, education, governance, and logistics will find new tools to operate efficiently and stay connected without any inconvenience of wiring.

