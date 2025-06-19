Several OTT platforms have released new series and movies this week, making entertainment abundant for every streamer. One of the interesting OTT releases for this week is a supernatural horror film, Jinn-The Pet, where a man possesses a box of a supernatural ghost which makes his life better and then worse. The most anticipated sequel of South Afrikaan romcom, Semi-Soeter, where a couple need to pretend to be parents to a newborn to secure a business deal, is one of the OTT releases for this week. If you are looking to add to your watchlist for the upcoming weekend, here are the top OTT releases of the week!

1. The Waterfront

After suffering from two heart attacks, Harlan Buckley comes back to his large fishing empire in North Carolina only to find it on the verge of crumbling. Determined to save his family and business, Harlan assumes leadership of his business once more. But can the Buckley’s redeem themselves or drown in the dangerous waters?

Streaming from: June 19th

Watch on: Netflix

2. Kerala Crime Files Season 2

Following another tricky case, the most anticipated crime drama is back for another season!

The new season will focus on the disappearance and the search for CPO Ambili Raju. Co-workers, higher authorities, and people in the village describe Ambili Raju as a twitchy man with ambiguous connections.

Streaming from: June 20th

Watch on: JioHotstar

3. Ground Zero

After the 2001 Parliament attack, Border Security Force officer Dubey embarks on a 2-year-long investigation in Kashmir. Surviving the insults, attacks, and desolate situations around him, Dubey succeeds in finding the offender of the 2001 attack, leading India’s biggest anti-terrorist attack.

Streaming from: June 20th

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

4. Semi-Soeter

Jaci and JP are a power couple, happy with their long vow of not having children. But the couple face a huge challenge when they have to act as parents to a new born baby in order to secure a business deal. With no prior experience, watch this hilarious couple as they experience the highs and lows of being a new parent!

This is anticipated sequel to the beloved 2012 Afrikaans film Semi-Soet, making this movie a must-watch OTT release!

Streaming from: June 20th

Watch on: Netflix

5. Jinn-The Pet

Sakthi’s life is always incomplete in all aspects- love, career, and happiness. After visiting a wizard, who gives Sakthi a supernatural entity trapped in a box, his life changes for the better. But since he violated the rules of having the supernatural entity in his possession, things start going in a disastrous manner. Will Sakthi be able to contain the evil in the box and restore his life to normal?

Streaming from: June 20th

Watch on: Sun NXT

6. Detective Sherdil

Sherdil uses his sharp wit and intellect to solve multiple crimes, earning him a reputation. He teams up with two other detectives to work on the murder of industrialist Panjak Bhatti. Sherdil has to navigate through the Bhatti family’s history and complicated threads of deceit to point to the killer.

Streaming from: June 20th

Watch on: Zee 5

With this list of the top OTT releases of this week, you can pick a favourite and start streaming! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, get comfortable on the couch, and start watching these entertaining flicks!

