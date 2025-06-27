The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Conclave – Tech AI 2.0 is currently underway in Vijayawada, bringing together a wide array of tourism stakeholders, industry leaders, and government officials. The conclave is focused on shaping the future of the State’s tourism sector, with special emphasis on technological integration and maritime tourism.

Addressing the gathering, AP Tourism Secretary Ajay Jain unveiled a host of ambitious projects aimed at transforming the coastal tourism landscape of the state.

Among the key announcements was the introduction of passenger vessel services from the Visakhapatnam Port. Starting September 2025, Dolphin Ocean Cruises is proposed to operate 40 tourist cruise voyages from the Visakhapatnam International Cruise Terminal, he said. These cruises are expected to significantly boost the region’s tourism economy.

He also revealed that Cordelia Cruises, India’s luxury cruise liner, will officially launch operations from Visakhapatnam Port on 2 July. The maiden voyage will be virtually flagged off by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, marking a new chapter in high-end coastal travel from Andhra Pradesh.

In addition, proposals are underway to introduce 12 high-capacity boat cruises in both Visakhapatnam and Kakinada, further diversifying the tourism offerings along the state’s coastline.

As part of the government’s strategy to expand luxury tourism, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) initially partnered with Dolphin Ocean Cruises to launch a premium yacht service in Visakhapatnam. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this venture was signed during the Regional Tourism Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam on 27 January 2025.

Under this MoU, plans are in place to introduce three-to-four-hour yacht cruises from Visakhapatnam’s Fishing Harbour. These will operate during the afternoon and nighttime, allowing tourists to enjoy scenic sea journeys within 15 nautical miles of the coastline.

On the second day of the conclave, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh are in attendance as the state eyes substantial private investment in tourism infrastructure. A total of 82 MoUs are expected to be signed, amounting to a projected investment of Rs 10,328 crore in tourism projects across Andhra Pradesh.

