Visakhapatnam may soon add another feather to its tourism cap, as Maira Group has proposed a luxury wedding destination resort in the city. The announcement was made during the ongoing Andhra Pradesh Tourism Conclave – Tech AI 2.0, being held in Vijayawada.

The conclave, which has brought together tourism stakeholders, industry experts, investors, and policymakers, is focused on reimagining Andhra Pradesh’s tourism landscape through technological innovation and strategic investment. With Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu attending the event and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev as the chief guest, the conclave marks a key moment for tourism revival in the state. Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh also participated in the event, which is expected to result in the signing of 82 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth a total projected investment of Rs 10,328 crore.

Among the major announcements was a proposal by Maira Group to set up premium resorts in Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, and Tirupati. Representing the group, Director Ashish (or Avinash) Kumar Agarwal shared their vision of positioning Visakhapatnam as a luxury events hub through a bespoke destination wedding resort. Designed to attract high-value event planners and affluent travellers from both domestic and international markets, the Vizag resort will feature circular architecture and top-tier amenities tailored for grand celebrations.

The Maira Group already operates a successful five-star resort in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and is currently developing a new property in Kanha, Madhya Pradesh. With a strong background in luxury hospitality, the group is looking to expand its footprint into Andhra Pradesh, starting with a strong focus on Visakhapatnam. In Machilipatnam, the group proposes an all-in-one leisure and entertainment getaway that will primarily cater to residents of Vijayawada and Amaravati.

Adding to the enthusiasm around new tourism investments, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, a hospitality group with headquarters in Singapore and a corporate office in the Maldives, also made a strong pitch at the conclave. Souvagya Mohapatra, Managing Director for India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka, revealed that the group has already received approval for a 12.5-acre plot in Tirupati, where a five-star resort is set to be constructed within 2–3 years.

Atmosphere is also in advanced discussions with the Andhra Pradesh government regarding properties in Visakhapatnam and Amaravati. “We’re optimistic about securing land in Vizag,” said Mohapatra. “We want to build a beautiful luxury property in Visakhapatnam by the seaside.”

