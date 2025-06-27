Visakhapatnam is currently witnessing the arrival of over 3,000 Dawoodi Bohras from around the world as the city plays host to the Ashara Mubaraka congregations, an annual period of deep spiritual reflection and learning for the community.

This year, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd spiritual leader of the global Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community, has selected Chennai, Tamil Nadu, as the primary location for the gatherings. Visakhapatnam has been designated as one of the official satellite centres, where the sermons will be streamed live for local and visiting community members.

Held from the 2nd to the 10th of Moharram (the first month of the Islamic calendar) Ashara Mubaraka commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Husain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and his family in Karbala. For Dawoodi Bohras, these days are a time of spiritual renewal, where they reflect on timeless values such as justice, sacrifice, and truth.

“We’re fortunate that Syedna Saifuddin has chosen our city among other cities and towns in Andhra Pradesh as a satellite centre,” said Mufaddal Zainuddin, Coordinator of the program in Visakhapatnam. “As we open our homes and hearts to welcome approximately 3,000 Dawoodi Bohras from different parts of the world, we’re working in close collaboration with civic authorities and government officials to plan this event, and ensure a comfortable experience for all attendees,” he added.

The congregations are scheduled to take place from 27 June 2025 to 5 July 2025 at the Mohammedi Masjid Complex in Yendada. The local Dawoodi Bohras in Visakhapatnam have made extensive preparations to accommodate the influx of visitors, ensuring that the religious and logistical aspects of the gathering are handled with care and hospitality.

Under the spiritual leadership of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the Ashara sermons encourage introspection and guide community members to strengthen their connection to the Quranic teachings. They also serve as a call to embody the noble traits exemplified by the Prophet Mohammed (SAW) and his family.

“Together, through a shared effort, the Dawoodi Bohras aim to uphold the very teachings of selflessness, unity, and devotion to a higher purpose that are being reflected upon during Ashara Mubaraka,” said Akil Raja.

