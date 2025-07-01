Satish Meka from Visakhapatnam, who resides in the USA, has been appointed as a trustee of the TANA Foundation. He will be in the position for four years from 2025.

The TANA Election Committee and Board of Directors have selected Satish Meka for the position. Satish, in a statement, has thanked the TANA Board of Directors for his selection and everyone who supported him in the governing body.

Satish Meka had his intermediate studies at St Peter’s School in Gnanapuram and was the student of the Pendurthi Government Junior College till class 10. He did his degree and post-graduation also in Visakhapatnam. He went to America and settled there two decades ago. He was actively involved in the Red Cross while studying in school. He participated in the adult education programme introduced by the government at that time and was a member of the team that undertook literacy camaign in the Railway Quarters slum. He set up digital classrooms with his own funds at St Peter’s School in Gnanapuram.

During the difficult time of Coronavirus, he had extended medical assistance to many people in Visakhapatnam. Through the Satwin Inspire Foundation he founded, he had helped the poor meritorious students with the help of his group of friends for higher education. He has given incentives to talented sportsmen in government schools. He set up libraries, digital classrooms and sports equipment in several government schools in Visakhapatnam and Godavari districts.

In the last ten years, he extended medical assistance to the poor in distress. He played a key role in the team that organised more than 100 cancer camps in the Telugu-speaking states. He is a member of the TANA and Basavatarakam Cancer Foundation teams, and is now a trustee of the foundation.

