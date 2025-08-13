The coming Independence Day in August 2025 offers an opportunity to take a break from routine and plan a short trip as it promises a long weekend – August 15th being a Friday and 16th and 17th being the weekend. As the seasons are also turning, some wonderful destinations in Andhra Pradesh are gearing to look their best this monsoon as they become misty and lush. If you’re in Vizag, here are seven monsoon getaways across AP that you could visit this long weekend as Independence Day 2025 rolls around:

1. Dindi

Nestled between the backwaters of the Godavari and the Bay of Bengal’s coastline, Dindi is a peaceful retreat dotted with palm-fringed canals, placid lakes, and quiet islands. It is well-known for its beautiful backwaters.

The area is home to a variety of resorts ranging from luxurious to budget-friendly, each offering views of nature at its best. Far from the noise and pollution of the city, Dindi invites you to slow down.

Spend your time cruising along the backwaters, enjoying the fresh breeze, sipping coconut water, or simply relaxing with a book and some music. A drive around the region reveals charming villages and lush landscapes that perfectly complement the calm waters of the Godavari.

2. Maredumilli

A nature lover’s paradise, Maredumilli in East Godavari district is tucked away in the dense forests of the Eastern Ghats. This evergreen escape offers undisturbed greenery, meandering streams, grassy meadows, and hill slopes covered with tropical vegetation. The cool, unpolluted air and clear night skies add to its allure. During your visit, explore the Bhupathipalem Reservoir, trek to hidden waterfalls, and stop at scenic viewpoints that offer breathtaking vistas!

3. Horsley Hills

Located near Tirupati, Horsley Hills is a compact yet captivating hill station named after W D Horsley, a British collector who built his home here in the 1870s. Also called Horsleykonda or Yenugulla Mallamma Konda, the area is known for its pleasant weather, panoramic views, and surrounding forests.

The nearby Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary and elephant reserve add an adventurous edge to your trip, and lucky visitors might even spot the elusive sambar deer. The winding ghat roads leading up to the hills offer a drive that is as enjoyable as the destination itself, especially at sunrise and sunset.

4. Papikondalu

For a river cruise unlike any other, head to Papikondalu, a stretch of forested hills flanking the Godavari River near Rajahmundry. The journey begins at Rajahmundry, located about 190 km from Vizag. From here, multiple tour operators offer day-long cruise packages. Board a boat at the jetty early in the morning to sail past emerald hills, quiet villages, and the occasional waterfall.

Key places to explore include Perantapalli Village, the historic Ramakrishna Muni Vatika Ashram, and the Veereswara Swamy Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. The Papikondalu Natural Park, covering over 1,000 sq km across East and West Godavari districts, showcases the region’s pristine biodiversity.

5. Srisailam

One of India’s most sacred pilgrimage sites, Srisailam is home to the Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga – one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva – and the Shakti Peetha of Goddess Bhramaramba. Situated in the thick Nallamala Hills, the town’s spiritual appeal is matched by its natural beauty, especially during the monsoon.

The season brings cool breezes, mist-shrouded hilltops, and gushing waterfalls, making the journey to the temple a visual delight. The Srisailam Dam and the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Wildlife Sanctuary add further attractions for visitors.

6. Lambasingi

Just over 100 km from Vizag, Lambasingi, often nicknamed the “Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, is one of the most popular monsoon getaways in AP. It is known for its cool climate, coffee plantations, strawberry farms, and sprawling green valleys. During the monsoon, its waterfalls are at their most powerful, and the hilltop viewpoints offer sweeping panoramas of misty landscapes.

Popular activities here include trekking to the Lambasingi viewpoint, stargazing, and camping under the open sky. Whether you’re looking for adventure or quiet reflection, Lambasingi delivers both.

7. Araku

Perched at nearly 600 meters above sea level and surrounded by the Eastern Ghats, Araku Valley is the most popular getaway neat Viag. Known for its coffee plantations, waterfalls, and tribal heritage, it offers something for every kind of traveler. Visit Padmapuram Gardens, trek to the Ananthagiri Hills, and cool off at the Katiki Waterfalls.

Cultural experiences include watching the traditional Dhimsa dance, shopping for intricate tribal jewelry, and exploring the Tribal Museum. Don’t miss the Coffee Museum for a taste of the valley’s famous brew, or the Borra Caves for their fascinating limestone formations. Araku remains a year-round attraction, but the monsoon enhances its charm with fresh greenery and flowing streams.

Whether you’re chasing the spiritual calm of Srisailam, the forested trails of Maredumilli, or the breezy backwaters of Dindi, the long Independence Day 2025 weekend is an ideal time to set out from Vizag and explore these monsoon getaways in AP.

