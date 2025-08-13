No pre-release hype and no promotional drive on a big scale. Released with no hungama on 25 July, Mahavatar Narasimha movie has made it big at the box-office, making record collections all over India.

Made with a small budget of over Rs. 15 crore, the multi-lingual animated film has so far collected over Rs. 210 crore, winning laurels from all sections. Though began with a modest collection of Rs. 1.40 on the first day, the figure started zooming up from the second day as the movie got a positive talk and critics gave it a good rating.

Released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, it has become the highest-grossing animated movie in India.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the mythological film has been well received by cine-goers in the two Telugu-speaking States, bringing cheers to buyers.

After a run of 18 days, the Telugu version of the cinema minted a collection of over Rs. 36 crore still drawing crowds to theatres.

The success of Mahavatar Narasimha movie has set a new trend and it may pave way for more animated films in the coming days.

