NIA court Vizag sentences key accused in Pak spy case

On Tuesday, January 27, the National Investigation Agency in Vizag sentenced the key accused in a Pakistan Intelligence-led espionage case to 5.5 years of simple imprisonment, along with a monetary fine. The key accused, Altafhusen Ghanchibhai, has pleaded guilty to the charges.

The convict, Altafhusen Ghanchibhai aka Shakil, used Indian sim cards and One Time Passwords (OTP) to spy for Pakistan Intelligence Officials (PIO). Earlier, the Pakistan Navy had arrested Indian fishermen after they strayed into the High Seas into Pakistan Waters. After arresting the fishermen, the Pakistani officials seized their phones and SIM cards. The seized cards and phones were later activated for spying activities. 37 witnesses, and after a thorough examination by the prosecution.

The Special Court sentenced him to five years and six months of Simple Imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000, after 37 witnesses and a thorough examination by the prosecution. Convicting him of misusing unique features and identification, including social media handles, the special court granted him his sentence. He faces charges under Section 18 of the UAPA and Section 66C of the IT Act. Combining the convictions of the two sentences, Shakil will serve five and a half years in prison.

The accused had inserted an Indian SIM card in his phone and shared sensitive and extremely secretive information with the Pakistan Intelligence. Through the fishermen’s numbers, Indian WhatsApp was enabled in Pakistan. The PIO forged ties with Indian defence personnel using fake identities to extract sensitive, restricted information—threatening India’s dignity, integrity, and national security.

