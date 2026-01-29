Pawan Kalyan adopts two giraffes in Vizag zoo

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has announced the adoption of two giraffes at the Indira Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam. The Deputy Chief Minister, who visited the park on 29 January, made the announcement to mark the birthday of his mother, Anjana Devi. Pawan Kalyan said that he would personally bear the entire cost of caring for the two giraffes and called upon corporate companies to come forward for wildlife conservation.

He inaugurated the newly constructed bear enclosure at the zoo. Pawan Kalyan, who visited the enclosures of elephants, black bears, tigers, and lions in the zoo, inquired about the food provided to the animals, their names, and other details from the zoo curator. He personally fed the elephants and giraffes in their enclosures.

Later, he inaugurated a garden at Eco Park at Kambalakonda. He took a canopy walk on the wooden bridge in the eco park. Along the way, Pawan Kalyan, who also holds the portfolio of environment and forests, inquired about the details of various plants from the officials.

