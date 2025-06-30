As the entire world celebrates the month that is all about cherishing love of all kinds and forms, we feel that it is important to draw our attention to the struggle that has gone into the formation and strengthening of the LGBTQIA+ community. Their path has not been an easy one, filled with obstacles and excruciating circumstances for simply wanting to be themselves. From their persecution during Hitler’s Germany to countless other attacks whether in courts or on the streets , the queer community has been on a constant look out due to the constant target on their backs and all for simply wanting to be allowed to live like everyone else. Here are some documentaries and movies for pride month that highlight a part of that journey and draw attention to the strife of the community

1. We were here (2011)

Directed by David Weissman, the American documentary film ‘We Were Here’ is about the HIV/AIDS crisis in San Francisco. During the 1970s, San Francisco became a safe haven for the people from the queer community. But, after almost a decade of security, the city was hit by a wave of shock and grief when it became the ground zero of an AIDS epidemic.

Hundreds of homosexual men fell victim to this disease, and it came to be known as the “gay plague”. This tag resulted in a hostility towards the community which had previously not existed. Director Weissman explores the incredible story of love and loss through the eyes of five men and women who experienced it first hand and weaves an unforgettable narrative about the hate crimes against queer communities.

2. Welcome to Chechnya

‘Welcome to Chechnya’ is a 2020 documentary film by American reporter, author and documentarian David France. It is a real-time portrayal of the anti-gay purges that took place in the Chenchen Republic in the late 2010s. It was filmed using hidden cameras following Chenchen refugees as they made their way out of Russia through a network of safe-houses.

Uniquely, this film additionally utilised an advanced facial replacement technique using artificial intelligence to protect the identity of the speakers and in turn the work of the activists that had been working strictly undercover to rescue the victims of these purges. This film, with gripping detail and on-ground footage captures the viewer’s attention. It sheds light on the horrors of the purges and calls for urgent action.With an engaging and impactful story to tell, this is one of the movies we recommend watching this Pride Month.

3. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, directed and written by Celine Sciamma, is a 2019 French historical romantic drama film that is set in France in the late 18th century. The film follows the story of a brief affair between two young women: an aristocrat and a painter commissioned to paint her portrait. The film is a tale of forbidden romance in the palm of a patriarchal society, and how two women find comfort in each other’s company within it. The movie attempts to capture same-sex love through art, mythology, and “the female gaze.” It won the Queer Palm at Cannes, becoming the first film directed by a woman to win the award.

4. Boy Erased (2018)

The film, Boy Erased, based on a memoir by Garrard Conley, presents a fictionalised version of Conley, who is the closeted gay son of Baptist parents. After discovering their son’s sexuality, the boy is forced to take part in a conversion therapy program. Conversion therapy is a pseudoscientific practice that claims to alter a person’s sexual orientation using methods such as hormonal treatments, medication, and even electroshock therapy. The film especially highlights unethical practices followed in such programs. In one instance in the film, the participants are seen being told that ‘their sexuality was a choice influenced by poor parenting’.

Despite its unethical nature and significant risks, the harmful practice of conversion therapy remains legal in the majority of countries, including many parts of the United States and much of Europe. Boy Erased’s powerful narrative pushes the viewers to see the reality of these harsh programs that continue to exist throughout the world.

5. Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Written and directed by Kimberly Pierce, “Boys Don’t Cry” is a 1999 biographical film that follows the real-life story of Brandon Teena, an American transgender man. Teena, who attempts to find himself in Nebraska in his journey of finding love, falls victim to a brutal hate crime. Unflinchingly honest, the film encapsulates the history of hate crimes that have been directed at the queer community and humanises a problem that needs intervention. Simply, it is a powerful tale of a man who just wanted to find love. With an impactful story to tell, this is one of the movies we recommend watching this Pride Month.”

6. Out In The Dark (2012)

“Out in the dark” is directed by award-winning American director, playwright, and filmmaker Michael Mayer. Following the story of two lovers, the story is set amist the countries of Israel and Palestine. The plot revolves around two men, one a Palestinian student, and the other a lawyer, who meet at a bar in Tel Aviv and fall in love. The film progresses as they face problems in their relationship beyond their control. From nationalities to geopolitical conflicts, everything seems to be pitted against them.

The film has won multiple awards is a thought provoking commentary on the control that society holds over something as personal as love.

As pride month comes to a close, we are once again reminded that supporting the LGBTQIA+ community isn’t simply about celebrating them for merely one month of the year. Rather, it is about understanding the nuances of a community plagued by centuries of mistreatment and neglect, and supporting them continuously. These are some movies that are great to end pride month with, as they represent stories for the community that deserve to be seen. Make sure to tune into them!

