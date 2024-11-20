Delhi-NCR has been the talk of the country lately with its dangerous AQI levels, and it’s brought up the concern of growing pollution in the country. Visakhapatnam itself is currently experiencing moderate AQI, and district authorities like GVMC are persistently advocating for pollution control and spreading the same message to the residents. While the fight against pollution is bound to be an intense one, it is only natural to crave an escape from the smog of city life. As of 20 November, here’s a list of 10 Indian cities with the best Air Quality Index (AQI) to escape to:

1. Aizawl, Mizoram

AQI: 26 (Good)

Nestled in the hills, Aizawl boasts stunning views of the Tlawng and Tuirial river valleys. As Mizoram’s capital and cultural hub, it combines natural beauty with adventure opportunities like paragliding at Durtlang cliffs and rafting on the Tlawng river, making it an ideal retreat.

2. Gangtok, Sikkim

AQI: 35 (Good)

Known for its vibrant markets, Buddhist monasteries, and breathtaking mountain vistas, Gangtok is a serene escape. It serves as a base for Himalayan treks and offers spectacular views of Mount Kanchenjunga, along with attractions like Enchey Monastery and Rumtek Monastery.

3. Shillong, Meghalaya

AQI: 36 (Good)

Famous for its cosmopolitan vibe, Shillong combines colonial charm with a thriving café culture. Attractions include the serene Ward’s Lake and the sprawling Golf Links, providing ample opportunities for relaxation.

4. Guwahati, Assam

AQI: 40 (Good)

Situated along the Brahmaputra River, Guwahati is a bustling city known as the gateway to Northeast India. Its rich Assamese culture, historic temples, and vibrant handicrafts make it a must-visit destination.

5. Chamarajanagar, Karnataka

AQI: 41 (Good)

Surrounded by forests and wildlife, this Karnataka town offers proximity to Bandipur National Park, BR Hills, and the Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple Wildlife Sanctuary. It’s a haven for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts.

6. Thrissur, Kerala

AQI: 43 (Good)

Renowned for its sacred sites and vibrant festivals, Thrissur is home to the intricately decorated Vadakkumnathan Temple and the Indo-Gothic Our Lady of Dolours Basilica, making it a blend of cultural and spiritual significance.

With their excellent low AQI levels, these Indian cities provide the perfect escape from Visakhapatnam’s pollution, offering fresh air and a chance to reconnect with nature.

