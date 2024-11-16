Imagine this: it is six in the morning. The birds are just starting to chirp, a pleasant breeze washes over your body, and there’s a mystical fog in the air. You’re standing on a hilltop that rises above the clouds. They slowly part as the sun rises through them and beautifully paints the sky in different colours. In the midst of it all is you, watching this spectacle of nature! The best part? This fantasy is real, and it is waiting for you at a serene, less-known destination called Chavadikota, located in Maredmilli, Alluri Sitarama Raju District.

To find out more about this hidden spot near Visakhapatnam, Yo Vizag talked to Balu Mahendra, owner of BMS Resorts, who frequently organises tours to the Chavadikota hilltop.

Why visit Chavadikota?

Chavadikota offers a similar experience to the likes of Vanajangi, but its significantly lower tourist footfall makes it considerably more attractive! Visakhapatnam residents, if you’ve been wary of that Vanajangi trip because of the crowd, Chavadikota is where to go.

It is also a convenient spot to visit for those looking to visit Maredumilli’s famed Gudisa grasslands this winter. Currently, Gudisa remains inaccessible due to damaged roads, and Chavadikota has emerged as a scenic alternative.

Finally, if you’re a nature lover, a seeker of peace and solitude, or even if you simply want to catch a wonderful sunset, Chavadikota is perfect to visit.

How to Reach Chavadikota

From Vizag:

Drive via NH16 to Maredumilli (approximately 5 hours).

By Train:

Take a train to Rajahmundry, followed by a cab ride to Maredumilli.

From Maredumilli:

Chavadikota is 40 km away. You can book a tour to Chavadikota at local Maredumilli travel agencies, who will arrange for your transport. Alternatively, you can drive your own personal vehicle. The route passes through key villages like Pamuleru, Pullangi, and Banda.

Note that the final stretch en route to Chavadikota View Point includes off-roading. While there are functional roads up to the villages, the last few kilometres are on uneven mud roads. It is advisable to use sturdy vehicles like a Bolero or Thar.

You can find the location of the Chavadikota View Point on Google Maps. Here’s the link: https://g.co/kgs/ekk8i22

Recommended Travel Itinerary:

Start for Chavadikota from Maredumilli in the evening.

You can stop for the night at camping sites managed by local villagers. If you book a tour, agencies like BMS Resorts can make your experience richer with food, drinks, camping gear, a campfire, a Bluetooth speaker, and other amenities.

Wake up the next day at around 4:00 am, and continue the drive to Chavadikota View Point.

Reach by 6:00 am and watch the sunrise through the “megha samudram” or sea of clouds!

Spend your desired amount of time there.

This is similar to the travel itinerary followed by the local travel agencies. If you’d prefer not to camp, you can rest for the night at a lodge in Maredumilli and make the trip to Chavadikota from there in the morning.

Places to visit nearby:

After witnessing the sunrise, there are two attractions nearby that you can explore. These are Dumpavalasa Waterfalls (10 km away) and Perikavalasa Waterfalls (6 km away).

Tips for Visitors

Carry Essentials: Food, water, and warm clothing. Facilities at Chavadikota are minimal.

Vehicle Advice: Opt for robust vehicles suitable for rough terrain or tie up with a tour agency.

Avoid Crowds: Weekdays are quieter, while weekends see moderate footfall.

This hidden spot near Vizag is a must-visit for anyone seeking an offbeat, peaceful getaway amidst nature. With its pretty views and surreal surroundings, Chavadikota, is an up-and-coming favourite!

The information in this article has been provided by Balu Mahendra, owner of BMS Resorts, who organises trips to Chavadikota. If you’re interested in exploring their tour packages, you can get in touch with him at 9494272234.

