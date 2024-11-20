This is the most crucial aspect of the show, where nomination can mean elimination for some housemates. To support your favourite contestant, vote through the Disney+ Hotstar app by searching “Bigg Boss Telugu” in the app or by dialling the voting numbers given below:

Nabeel: 7997983704

Nikhil: 7997983707

Prerana: 7997983708

Prithvi: 7997983709

Yashmi: 7997983714

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is in its twelfth week of airing and there are some unexpected twists and turns in the show which has caught the audiences’ complete attention. The evicted housemates return for another nomination. So far, Soniya, Bebakka, and Shekhar Basha have nominated Prerana, Nikhil, Prithvi and Yashmi. In yesterday’s episode, the nomination process concluded, with five housemates in nomination. Here are the main highlights from yesterday’s episode:

1. Favoritism or Group Game?

Aditya Om entered the house to nominate Prerana and Yashmi.

He advised the girls to be original with their feelings and not have a fake persona. He also stated that Prerana and Yashmi show favoritism to certain housemates, leading the audience to conclude that there is a group game going on in the house. Aditya reminded Yashmi of her father’s advice to play individually.

He pointed out that Prerana is arrogantly triggering others, and is trying to manipulate others.

2. The Advice:

Nainika entered the house after Aditya Om’s nomination. She nominated Nabeel and Yashmi.

Nainika pointed out that Nabeel was talking behind people’s backs which affected his game negatively. Nabeel took the points well and promised to get the title.

Nainika’s points for Yashmi were mainly focused on how Yashmi’s appearance in the episodes, her decreased performance in the show, and her offensive comments over Prerana’s family visit during the family week. Nainika told Yashmi not to get attached to one person and not to talk behind the housemate’s back. Yashmi stated her defense while getting emotional.

3. Sharp Points:

Manikanta entered the house and heartily greeted the housemates. He nominated Nikhil and Nabeel.

Manikanta pointed out that Nikhil is playing in dual tones while being aggressive and getting emotional at the same time. He told Nikhil to maintain an even tone when he talked to the housemates. Nikhil gracefully accepted the points and promised to improve himself.

Manikanta nominated Nabeel encouraging him to use his physical strength. He advised him to use his voice in the game, not to sacrifice his game, and to avoid getting triggered.

Vishnupriya became emotional and expressed happiness at seeing him when Manikanta was leaving the house.

4. Exposed:

Seetha entered the house in the last, nominating Prerana and Yashmi.

Seetha told Prerana that she failed as a Mega chief and is not following her husband’s advice. She told Prerana that her reaction to Gautam’s seethaphal came off as too harsh.

Seetha also exposed Prerana’s true feelings regarding the final eviction shield decision. Prerana stated that she only voted for Rohini because Rohini asked for support and not because of any gratitude. This statement gained a lot of negativity towards Prerana.

Seetha advised Yashmi to play her game more individually and not to talk behind her friend’s back. Seetha said that Yashmi is falling into Nikil’s game to trap strong women and manipulate them. Seetha clarified to Nikhil that he is playing a clever game by giving mixed signals to women and discouraging their emotions, affecting their game.

5. The Wildcards Care:

Rohini and Avinash entertained the audience with their comic skit regarding Manikanta’s nomination over Nabeel. This created a moment of comic relief in the episode.

Avinash, Teja, and Gautam repeatedly checked up on the housemates after the nominations, grabbing the audience’s attention. After Aditya’s nomination, Avinash and Gautam checked on Prerana asking if she was ok.

Teja, Avinash, and Gautam went to Nikhil’s bed after Seetha’s statements about Nikhil’s ‘trap’ game. The trio went to see how Nikhil was doing as he refused to eat dinner.

The audience appreciated this special care.

6. Glimpse into today’s episode:

The expectations for today’s episode seem to be action-packed and dramatic.

The weekly challenge to become the last Mega Chief of the season has started. Titled the ‘Save the T-shirt’ challenge the housemates must protect their t-shirts and place them on mannequins in the garden area. The game has become more fierce for the Mega Chief position.

Additionally, there was a clash between Yashmi and Vishnupriya, adding to the drama in the episode.

